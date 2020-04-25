VanTil adds associate doctor
VanTil Chiropractic, 404 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley, recently announced that Dr. Kyle Janssen is a new associate doctor.
Janssen grew up just outside of Yorkville and played all sports, including baseball and basketball throughout high school. He then continued to play baseball at Kankakee Community College, where he received his associate degree. He then graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in health and human sciences. Janssen graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
His fiancé, Aubrey, grew up in Peotone and her parents still live there. They are excited to call Kankakee County home.
“It is my goal and purpose at VanTil Chiropractic to educate and adjust as many families as possible toward optimal health through natural chiropractic care,” Janssen said.
Janssen is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys anything from four-wheeling to hunting and fishing.
“I chose chiropractic as a career because I want to help people attain and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said. “Throughout my career I want to be able to provide the best quality of care for my patients and the community.”
For more information, visit vantilchiropractic.com or call 815-929-9296.
