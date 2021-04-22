Midland States Bancorp announces 1st quarter results
EFFINGHAM -- Midland States Bancorp Inc. on Thursday reported net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021.
This compares to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was negatively impacted by $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, which was negatively impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial MSRs and $0.9 million in integration and acquisition expenses.
“Our first quarter results reflect a significant increase in our level of profitability resulting from the actions we took last year to increase efficiencies and optimize our business model," said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO. "Despite operating in a low growth, low interest rate environment, we are seeing substantial improvement in our performance metrics including our efficiency ratio, return on average assets, and return on average tangible equity, as well as strong increases in our capital ratios and book value.
“We continued to execute on our strategy to increase our recurring fee income with the announcement of our acquisition of ATG Trust Company, which we expect to close during the second quarter of 2021. The addition of ATG Trust will further increase our assets under administration and provide additional expertise in specialized areas that will improve our ability to attract new clients to our wealth management business."
Midland States Bancorp is the parent company of Midland States Bank.