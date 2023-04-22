Thrivent reaches volunteer milestone

Thrivent, a financial services organization, announced on Tuesday that it crossed a generosity milestone, successfully raising $1 billion in funds for communities across the country through one million client-led volunteer teams, also known as Thrivent Action Teams.

Thrivent Action Teams began in 2014 to provide Thrivent’s clients with funding, tools and resources to support the causes and programs most important to them and their communities.

