Thrivent, a financial services organization, announced on Tuesday that it crossed a generosity milestone, successfully raising $1 billion in funds for communities across the country through one million client-led volunteer teams, also known as Thrivent Action Teams.
Thrivent Action Teams began in 2014 to provide Thrivent’s clients with funding, tools and resources to support the causes and programs most important to them and their communities.
Thrivent Action Teams were developed after the organization heard from clients that many people don’t lead volunteer efforts because of barriers in organizing and funding. Thrivent filled the gap by providing clients with toolkits of marketing resources, Live Generously volunteer T-shirts and up to $250 in seed money.
This enabled its clients to kickstart volunteer activities with their network of friends, family and neighbors. In the past nine years, one million Thrivent Action Teams have convened to hold food drives for neighbors in need, fundraise for non-profits with global impact, reflecting the ways Thrivent clients give back.
Larry Burton, the local Thrivent financial adviser in Watseka, has seen the impact of Thrivent Action Teams firsthand.
“There have been so many Action Teams in Illiana over the past nine years that helped the communities across many different avenues. Everything from the hundreds of ramps that have been partial funded by Thrivent, as well as other service activities such as quilt making. There have been many fundraisers that have also been helped out by Action Team cards.
“In my 12 years in Watseka, I’ve seen so many amazing acts of generosity and kindness from our clients, who’ve been able to pursue the volunteer projects they are most passionate about with Thrivent’s continuous support. It’s an honor to celebrate this milestone with our clients and see our impact grow year over year.”
Thee were three fundraisers by Action Teams on April 14-15 — the Sheldon Fire Department Fish Fry, Watseka Kiwanis Club Breakfast and a 5K race in Goodland, Ind. For more information, visit thrivent.com.