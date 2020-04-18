Sheputis interns at Wall Street Financial Group
This semester Wall Street Financial Group has welcomed Jackson Sheputis as an intern in its Bourbonnais office. Sheputis is a senior finance major at Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana. He plans to pursue a career in financial planning after his graduation in December.
At Wall Street Financial Group, he is learning from the new business coordinator and helping out with creating retirement plans for clients and setting up new accounts. He also helps new clients get on the right track for a retirement.
The internship program at Wall Street Financial Group allows students to learn from financial planning advisers while gaining relatable work experience. Wall Street Financial Group has offices in Champaign, Bloomington, Bourbonnais and Orland Park.
For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit wallstreetfinancialgroup.org.
