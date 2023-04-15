kim svoboda

Kimberly Svoboda

Better Business Bureau announces new board chairperson

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois held its 96th annual Dinner on March 30 at the Swissotel Chicago. The event featured astronaut, author, and motivational speaker Susan Kilrain.

Finishing a three-year term, outgoing BBB Chairman of the Board of Directors Carl Jacobson was presented with the Crystal Gavel to recognize and commemorate his service to the organization and excellence in leadership. As chairman emeritus, Jacobson will remain on the board, where he has been a member since 1996.

