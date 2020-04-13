Watseka Mutual feted for 130th anniversary
At a recent Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies meeting, Jackie Rakers, executive director, presented to Watseka Mutual a certificate of achievement for 130 years of service to its policyholders.
The Illinois Association Insurance Companies is a trade association comprised of farm mutual insurance companies. Mutual insurance, like the farming industry, has been part of the Illinois landscape for more than a century. IAMIC providesmember companies with the educational opportunities, professional development, legislative support and industry recognition.
Watseka Mutual celebrates the 130th anniversary by thanking the policyholders for their loyalty to the company for their past, current and future business.
Agencies that write for Watseka Mutual are Wehling Insurance Agency in Beecher, Fiscal Insurance Concepts and Taylor Insurance in Bradley, Central Insurance Agency in Clifton, Iroquois Insurance in Watseka and Danville, Arie Insurance and Roger Schuldt Insurance in Watseka, Williamson Agency in Sheldon, Loman-Ray Insurance and King-Danforth Agency in Cissna Park, Terry Schuldt Insurance in Onarga, 4 Corners Insurancein Rankin and Danner Insurance in Rossville.
Watseka Mutual Insurance Co. is at 108 N. Fourth St. in Watseka. The phone number is 815-432-5487.
