Dimond Bros. Insurance receives award
Western National Insurance Group announced recently that Dimond Bros. Insurance of Kankakee has been named Western National’s Central Region Commercial Lines Agency of the Year and one of its Circle of Excellence Agencies for 2020.
Th Commercial Lines Agency of the Year award recognizes performance and premium growth in commercial lines. An agency must have a minimum of four years of partnership with Western National to be considered for the award. Dimond Bros. Insurance accepted the award in early March at Western National’s annual meeting in Edina, Minn.
The Western National Circle of Excellence recognition is announced annually to spotlight a group of partners who have excelled based on performance and growth over the past five years. An agency must also demonstrate that it met certain standards in order to be considered for this recognition. The recognition places Dimond Bros. Insurance in the 90th percentile of all WesternNational partners for overall performance, growth and partnership over the past five years.
Western National Insurance, headquartered in Edina, Minn., is a regional group of insurance companies providing personal and commercial coverage in 20 states across the Midwestern and Western U.S. as well as inAlaska; and surety bonds in 32 states. All of the group’s products are sold exclusively through Independent Insurance Agents.
The Dimond Bros. Kankakee is at 301 N. Schuyler Ave. The office can be reached at 815-932-6791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!