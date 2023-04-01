nursing-vps.jpg

O’Grady, Kohl named to new roles at Riverside

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced two promotions on its administrative leadership team. Kathy O’Grady has been named vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer (CNO), and Mary Kohl has been named vice president of clinical services.

O’Grady started at Riverside in 2012 as the director of emergency services and since 2020 has served as vice president of clinical services. As CNO, she will add nursing operations, inpatient nursing, magnet and clinical resource management, along with other key duties.

