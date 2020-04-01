AMITA Health Medical Group adds family physician
AMITA Health Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Fred Richardson Jr., has joined their practice in Kankakee.
A board-certified family medicine physician, Richardson cares for people of all ages from young children to the elderly.
“I believe in partnering with my patients to navigate their health care,” he said. “I encourage my patients to actively participate in their medical care in their own way.”
Richardson received his medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and completed his residency at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago. In his new role, he is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee.
Richardson is now scheduling appointments and accepting new patients at his clinic at 455 W. Court St., Ste. 400, Kankakee. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit AMITAhealth.org/medical-group or call 815-937-8744.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!