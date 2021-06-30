With an ever-increasing number of Americans paying out of pocket for healthcare, AMITA Health is taking steps to help these patients get the medical care they need, when they need it.
By partnering with online healthcare marketplace MDsave, AMITA Health is providing a new way for patients to buy their medical services upfront at reduced prices that are bundled together with related fees — which means no more surprise bills.
“We are able to offer our self-pay patients better prices through MDsave because of increased administrative efficiency, while ensuring the same quality of care,” said Reinhold Llerena, MD, interim co-chief clinical officer at AMITA Health.
According to its website, MDsave is dedicated to making healthcare accessible to everyone by empowering patients to make informed decisions about their care. It says its online marketplace is built on the principles of affordability, transparency, and shoppability, giving patients the ability to shop and compare pre-negotiated, bundled prices for their services and then immediately act on that information.
“Working with AMITA Health, we are taking an important step toward making healthcare more accessible and affordable,” said MDsave CEO Paul Ketchel. “We know that the cost of preventive treatments is often a factor in consumers neglecting to have them. We hope that our strategic alliance will increase access to quality medical care and, as a result, help save lives.”
For more information, visit MDsave.com/amita.