U-Haul recently announced that two local businesses have signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealers to serve the greater Kankakee area.
KS Market at 330 S. Nelson Ave. in Kankakee, and Storage Sense Limestone at 2019 W. State Route 17 in Kankakee are now offering services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.
U-Haul International is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit uhaul.com.