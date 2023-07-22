d hermesch

Derrick Hermesch

 Ken Doll Photo

Early this week Russia officially pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine that had been brokered by the U.N. nearly one year ago. The ending of the deal wasn’t a surprise but what happened in the 48 hours following raised some eyebrows.

On Monday, the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland was attacked for the second time since the war began with Ukraine claiming responsibility. Russia retaliated with several missile strikes launched into Ukraine inflicting damage to key grain terminals/port infrastructure in the cities of Odessa and further down the Black Sea coast in Chornomorsk, two of the three ports that were included in the export deal.

Following the attacks, reports circulated that Russian warships were en route to Ukraine and that any ships approaching Ukraine would be considered a military threat. Not to be outdone, Ukraine verbalized their own maritime threat claiming they would target ships headed toward Russia.

