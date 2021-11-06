"While I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good."

The rules

The rules will require workers at companies with 100 or more employees to receive either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan. 4 or be tested weekly. Employees testing positive must be removed from the workplace.

Companies won't be required to provide or pay for tests for unvaccinated workers, but they must give paid time off for employees to get the shots and sick leave to recover from side effects that prevent them from working. Requirements for masks and paid time off for shots take effect Dec. 5.