CHICAGO – When you think of New Year resolutions, you might picture exercise, weight loss or financial goals. While these are important, the Better Business Bureau says protecting yourself and your loved ones from identity theft and money loss to scams is absolutely vital.

Consumers lost approximately $6 billion to consumer fraud in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

“We compiled data from what BBB has seen in the last year to give people the tools they need to start the year strong,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. “Be vigilant. There are many preventive measures to take to reduce your risk of scams and make your economic situation more secure. It does take time, but it’s worth it.”

