The BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois celebrated Thursday the birthday of the opening of the Chicago office.
BBB was founded in 1912. Later, Samuel Dobbs, president and Chairman of Coca Cola led a national team of business leaders to uphold truth in advertisements. A team first calling itself the Better Advertising Bureau, then evolved and opened the doors of the first Chicago BBB office in 1926.
The Bureau has worked through good times and bad, protecting businesses and educating consumers during the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War, the Great Recession and now a historical pandemic.
Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois said “The BBB Seal, The sign of a better business” has become more important and more relevant than ever before. All age groups from millenials to seniors are relying on the BBB for consumer protection and trustworthy business research.
“We are proud to have strengthened the marketplace during these challenging times, and we are committed to offering the same reassurance to our stakeholders today and into the next 95 years,” Bernas said.
“Through the years – we have had the pleasure of receiving positive feedback from thousands of consumers each month. I wanted to share with you a small sampling of comments reflecting some interesting history since they come from consumers and also happened to be U.S. Presidents.”
“Your bureaus have gone to work to clean out the shady areas in the commercial world they have set out to give real meaning to their slogan private enterprise in the public trust.” — Harry Truman
“The strength of your organization today exemplifies the ongoing commitment to integrity and service that have inspired your founders.” — Ronald Regan
“Over the years Better Business bureau has affected fully promoted truth and fairness in the marketplace and in so doing have earned the confidence and gratitude of the American public.” — Bill Clinton
“Down through the years Better Business bureaus have resolutely stayed the course showing themselves to be best friends’ American consumers ever have had.” — George Bush Sr.
Bernas added: “As president and CEO, it is my pleasure to continue to serve this BBB for over 34 years. We are proud of our rich history and historical local roots and look forward to the next 5 years to our 100th anniversary and far beyond. We’re more optimistic than ever, and as 2021 continues to unfold we see a very bright light at the end of a short tunnel.”