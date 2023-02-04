locks

A tow enters the lock chamber moving upstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to close four locks on the upper Illinois River at Starved Rock, Marseilles, Dresden Island and Brandon Road for rehabilitation work from June 1 through Sept. 30.

 Photo by Army Corps Rock Island District

Barge traffic is getting back to normal on the lower Mississippi River for what’s typically a slower time of the year anyway.

“The water levels are back up to normal south of Cairo versus where it was in September and October,” Tom Torretti, of Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., told FarmWeek at the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association’s annual convention in Peoria in mid-January. “The low water issue last year was the worst we’d seen since 1988.”

The low water issues, which Toretti said made parts of the mighty river temporarily look like a creek, snarled barge traffic and caused freight rates to skyrocket in 2022.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Recommended for you