Home sales Kankakee County (copy)

The statewide median price went up 1.5 percent to $253,687 in September 2022 compared to September 2021. The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois homes sold in the same average number of days in September 2022 and 2021 – as median prices increased statewide and year-over-year inventory decreased, according to data from Illinois Realtors.

The average Illinois home sold in 25 days in September 2022 and September 2021. Statewide home sales (including single-family homes and condominiums) in September 2022 totaled 13,697 homes sold, down 18.9 percent from in 16,885 in September 2021.

