Jeff Chiero would love to sell you a new or pre-owned car at his Court Street Ford dealership in Bourbonnais, but factors impacting the auto sales industry have complicated the process.
The dealership’s total inventory is less than 75 vehicles, as the ongoing computer chip shortage has brought new car deliveries to almost a standstill.
“Yes, it’s down,” said Chiero, the dealer principal. “Normally, I would stock about one hundred and a quarter [used cars]. The biggest problem is used cars are so expensive now. I hate to sell them to people when they’re that expensive. I hate to buy them when they’re that expensive.”
The scarcity of new cars has sharply increased the price of used vehicles. USA Today recently reported the average used-vehicle price in May was $20,426, up 4.9% from April and up 46.7% from a year earlier, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index.
“The used car market is high right now,” said Chad Milliron, sales manager at Pearl Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram in Peotone.
“We have seen where a pickup truck was $10,000 more than a year ago, and the truck is a year older,” Chiero said. “There are no new cars to put pressure on used cars. More people are fighting for the cars which is driving the prices up like crazy.”
Pearl Chrysler’s inventory is at approximately 70 cars after Milliron said it purchased 20 used vehicles at an auction earlier this week.
“I usually carry about 120 new cars, and I’m now at 15,” he said. “Usually, we have a total of 250 [new and used].”
Consumer Reports reported in its June 10 issue that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, used-car prices jumped nearly 30 percent between May 2020 and May 2021. The report added that the semiconductor shortage has put a pinch on the supply of microchip processors automakers need for new cars — the chips control everything on a car from infotainment screens to window motors.
“Oh, my gosh. It’s very much a real thing,” said Jeff Tambarrino, general manager of Bourbonnais Motor Cars. “The manufacturing plant that manufactures the chips mysteriously burned to the ground. They’re saying it will be back up by September or October which means we won’t see anything until December or January. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Tambarrinno, whose dealership sells Mazdas and Mercedes cars, said his used car inventory is down to 30.
“We normally have about 50,” he said. “We’re a new dealership, so the car dealers have given us some new cars. ... I’ve got 45 new cars in inventory, and I sell 50 cars a month on a normal production month. I’ll be out of cars by the middle of next month.”
Ron Potter, sales manager at Bill Kay Honda in Bourbonnais, said his used-car inventory is down to about 40.
“We probably have double that maybe. I would say about 65 to 70 is a normal number,” Potter said. “It’s basically because of the chip shortage that has affected the number of new cars. … There’s not as many trade-ins. When you go to an auction for used cars, it’s a bidding war. It’s kind of like the housing market.”
The market crunch is impacting dealers across the U.S. that was also affected when auto plants closed for eight weeks at the start of the pandemic. The chip problem is compounded by a year’s worth of pent-up demand from people who are starting to venture out again as the worst days of the pandemic appear to have passed, said Nick Woolard, an analyst at TrueCar, which tracks industry trends provides a platform for auto listings, in the Consumer Reports article.
“They’ve been saying the microchip shortage for new cars will probably affect everyone through the calendar year,” Potter said. “I imagine it will be similar for [used cars].”
Tambarinno said the current market is good for consumers who want to sell their used cars, as they get more money for it than it would normally be worth.
“People are going out and selling their cars,” he said.
He said he had a customer who bought a car a couple months ago for $26,900, and it was totaled a month later — she got $31,900 from her insurance company.
“It’s insane,” Tambarrino said. “You’re probably going to have to pay sticker for a new car. But your $20,000 trade in is now worth $25,000, so it’s a wash. If you walk in to buy a car without a trade-in, it’s a little tough. If you have a trade-in, it’s great.
“Mercedes always sell for sticker. We can’t come down in price on those. But now Mazdas are selling at sticker. Banks will still negotiate on an APR but there are no rebates.”
Country Chevrolet in Herscher has approximately 100 used vehicles although its new car-truck inventory is extremely low.
“We’re probably in a better position than most dealers,” co-owner Brett Manau said. “We’re fortunate that we have some trade-ins, and our stock has been pretty good.
“We usually stock 100 new vehicles, and we now have less than a half a dozen. We have five or six new ones on the ground that haven’t been spoken for. That’s crazy.”
Manau said his staff has been aggressive in building its used car inventory.
“Our new car sales drive our used inventory,” he said. “Most of the time when we sell a new car we get a trade.”
Pearl Chrysler’s Milliron said his new car inventory will remain low.
“We’ll get about seven to 10 each month,” he said “... We’re hearing now it won’t turn around until the first quarter of next year.”
Chiero said there is a glimmer of light at the end of the long tunnel.
“We were told by Ford to expect the bottom in June,” he said. “I have 129 new cars arriving by the end of October. Half of those are already sold, so I’m expecting about 60 for our inventory. We won’t get those 129 all at once.”
Those expected new vehicles will certainly help.
“I normally carry between 100 and 150 new cars all the time, and I have 10 right now,” Chiero said.