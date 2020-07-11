ATI has hires Berens as vice president
ATI Physical Therapy, a provider of physical therapy services based in Bolingbrook, has announced the addition of Anne Berens as vice president of supply chain and procurement. Berens will manage all aspects of the procurement process, supporting ATI’s work at the clinic-level.
In her new role with ATI, Berens will be creating and implementing indirect and direct supply chain and procurement strategy and developing supplier and stakeholder relationships on behalf of the organization. She will report directly to Joe Jordan, CFO.
“The skillset and expertise Anne brings to our leadership team comes at a critical juncture for our business, industry and nation,” Jordan said.
Berens comes to ATI after serving as an independent consultant for multiple businesses across the electronics, packaging, food production, healthcare and non-profit industries. Prior to that, Berens spent the previous five and a half years of her career with McDonald’s, most recently as senior director of global sourcing and procurement. She has also previously worked at Sara Lee Corporation and RR Donnelley.
“As an essential healthcare function, ATI has a responsibility to its team members and patients to deliver compassionate, effective care in a safe and supportive environment at all times,” Berens said.
Berens holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from St. Ambrose University and a Master of Science in management, strategy and leadership from Michigan State University.
