Allison Ascher is affiliated with Coldwell Banker in Bradley and can be reached at 815-298-4097 or at allison.ascher@cbexchange.com.

For Allison Ascher, her second career in real estate put her in first place.

Ascher studied at Olivet Nazarene University and earned a degree in mass communications. She got a job as a television producer for a morning show in Rockford.

But she found working from a desk indoors was not her style. So she and her husband, Tim, moved back to the Kankakee area. She was considering real estate and talked with Lisa Sanford, an accomplished local Realtor.

