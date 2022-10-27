Ascension Saint Mary sign

Ascension Saint Mary, formerly AMITA St. Mary’s, is at 500 W. Court St., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/

Taylor Leddin-McMaster

KANKAKEE — Ascension Saint Mary Kankakee was rated five stars by Healthgrades for its treatment of respiratory failure patients.

The five-star rating, a result of new research by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, reflects the dedication of the physicians, nurses and staff of Ascension Saint Mary to delivering better-than-expected clinical outcomes for the treatment of respiratory failure. Recognized for the sixth consecutive year, this honor places Ascension Saint Mary one of the nation’s leading hospitals for this type of specialty care.

“We are ecstatic to once again be recognized for our success in treating respiratory failure in our community,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for Ascension Saint Mary and Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, in a news release. “Even through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our physicians, nurses and associates have worked harder than ever to ensure the most complete, safest care possible for our patients and community.”

