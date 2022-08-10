Aqua Illinois, a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc., has appointed operations executive David Carter as state president. Carter will lead the Illinois team as it continues to provide water and wastewater services to 273,000 customers.

Carter brings more than 15 years of water and wastewater industry experience, and more than 15 years of experience in engineering, consulting and development. His background includes expertise in strategic planning, business development, multi-location plant operations, safety and compliance.

“I am thrilled to accept this appointment as president of Aqua Illinois,” Carter said. “This award-winning team is recognized for providing Earth’s most essential resource with excellence and integrity. Together, with our valued partners, we can expand access to reliable water and wastewater services across Illinois.”

