Aqua Illinois, a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc., has appointed operations executive David Carter as state president. Carter will lead the Illinois team as it continues to provide water and wastewater services to 273,000 customers.
Carter brings more than 15 years of water and wastewater industry experience, and more than 15 years of experience in engineering, consulting and development. His background includes expertise in strategic planning, business development, multi-location plant operations, safety and compliance.
“I am thrilled to accept this appointment as president of Aqua Illinois,” Carter said. “This award-winning team is recognized for providing Earth’s most essential resource with excellence and integrity. Together, with our valued partners, we can expand access to reliable water and wastewater services across Illinois.”
Carter succeeds Bob Ervin, who continues with Aqua as president of Aqua Indiana.
Prior to joining Aqua, Carter oversaw Suez Environment’s Midwest Division as senior director of operations-general manager. There, he led a staff of more than 125 employees while overseeing environmental and safety performance and identifying strategic growth opportunities – ultimately, realizing an additional $1.5 million in 2019 revenue.
Carter has also served as vice president of operations at Veolia Water North America and Utilities Inc. While serving as vice president of operations at Utilities, the company experienced growth in excess of 80 percent increase in its customer base via system acquisitions and organic expansion.
Carter has led initiatives related to water, wastewater, biosolids processing, waste to energy conversion and organic waste processing.
“David Carter brings vast experience and a multidimensional perspective that sets him apart as a strong leader in the utility management industry. He is the kind of hands-on visionary you want at the helm to solve Illinois’ most pressing water and wastewater challenges,” said Colleen Arnold, president of Aqua. “We are so pleased to welcome him to Essential Utilities, and eager to see how his expertise shapes our growth and service standards.”
Carter, of Clarendon Hills, will be responsible for Aqua Illinois’ water and wastewater business – overseeing utility operations, forecasting and planning, risk management and strategic partnerships. He holds a Master of Science in engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.
Aqua Illinois serves approximately 273,000 people in 70 communities across 13 Illinois counties. For more information, visit AquaAmerica.com.