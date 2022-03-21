After eight years as president of Aqua Illinois, Craig Blanchette has been named Aqua’s new Texas president.
Blanchette has been with the utility for 14 years. Before assuming the role of Aqua Illinois president in 2014, he served as vice president of Illinois operations and vice president and regional manager of Aqua Illinois’ Kankakee/Will division.
In his new role, which was effective last week, Blanchette will oversee Texas operations and initiatives and “further strengthen community relationships and support resilience in infrastructure across the state of Texas,” according to a press release.
“We are eager to welcome Craig Blanchette to build on our successes and enhance our impact as the new president of Aqua Texas,” said Colleen Arnold, Aqua president. “His tenure in Illinois has been marked by significant operational and service achievements and a strong customer service focus.”
Blanchette brings more than 20 years of water and wastewater industry management experience to his new position.
“I am honored to accept this new role as president of Aqua Texas and eager to serve the company’s mission in the Lone Star State,” Blanchette said.
Blanchette earned a Master of Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.
New leadership in Illinois
Aqua announced last week that Bob Ervin has been named Illinois president.
Ervin has nearly 40 years of operations and executive management experience, with 24 of those dedicated to the utility industry. After an eight-year tenure of serving Aqua Illinois’ Danville customers as area manager, Ervin was promoted to operations director in 2019, where he streamlined systems and standards across 30 water systems, 16 wastewater systems and 100-plus employees, according to a press release.
“Working alongside such a talented and dedicated team over the years has been a highlight of my time at Aqua. I am honored and humbled to further our customer-centered mission in my new role as president,” Ervin said. “I look forward to building on Craig’s outstanding work to continue fortifying our infrastructure and growing our impact across the state.”
Ervin will lead operations across Aqua Illinois’ territories spanning 70 communities, in addition to nurturing valued partnerships and investing in infrastructure solutions that enhance its services.