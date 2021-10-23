AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee is again 5-star rated for respiratory failure outcomes by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
This is the fifth consecutive year AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has received the 5-star rating, highlighting the hospital’s clinical outcomes for respiratory care.
“Over the past year and a half, respiratory care has been a more significant component of patient care than ever before,” said Chris Shride, president of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital. “That we have achieved 5-star recognition for a fifth consecutive year is only due to the amazing commitment of our respiratory therapists and pulmonologists. This national recognition is just one way we bring our best to our local community.”
Earlier this year, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital also received the Patient Safety Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year and received 5-star distinctions for vaginal delivery and C-section delivery for the second straight year.
Each year, Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting patients and providers, evaluates the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 or the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.
This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2018 through 2020, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.
According to Healthgrades, its statistics are based on an analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Due to the highly variable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospital outcomes, they made the decision to exclude cases with a COVID-19 diagnosis from the 2020 data to preserve the statistical integrity of their models and fairly evaluate clinical outcomes at all hospitals.
“Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the differences of care provided by different hospitals,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that hospitals receiving a Healthgrades 5-star rating have demonstrated exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care,”