...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south winds to 35 kt becoming west to 40 kt with
a few gusts to 45 kt, and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
Pictured with Riverside’s donated ambulance vehicle, from left, are Matt McAllister, of Riverside Foundation, Kristen Stockle, of Good Shepherd Manor, Brad Hove, of Hove Nissan, Jackie Haas, Illinois State Rep., Ann Offerman, of Riverside Foundation, and Kevin Hack, of Riverside Ambulance.
Riverside Medical Center recently received a new vehicle to support its ambulance team made possible by the generosity of Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, Jim LaMotte, and Brad Hove of Hove Nissan in Bourbonnais.
“Riverside is beyond grateful for the generosity of these individuals and local organizations, and for their shared vision to meet the emergency service needs of our community,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said.
In April of this year, Riverside received a memorial gift from Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, in honor of Jim LaMotte who was the father of Illinois State Representative Jackie Haas. Good Shepherd Manor, located in Momence, provides care for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community.
“This gift means a great deal to me, my sisters, and our family,” Haas said. “Both of our parents have a long history of support with Good Shepherd Manor, and we are so grateful the Manor was able to play a key role in providing this addition to the Riverside ambulance fleet.”
The vehicle will be used by the EMT Supervisor on duty, allowing them to dispatch to a scene quickly and assess the scope of the emergency.
In addition, Hove provided a gift to supplement Riverside’s purchase of the vehicle. Kevin Hack, Riverside’s ambulance and emergency services director, worked with Hove to outfit the vehicle to meet the needs of his department.
Over the past two years, Riverside’s ambulance team has responded to nearly 30,000 calls across Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
“This vehicle will allow my team to work more efficiently and in turn improve the care we provide to our community in their greatest times of need,” Hack said.