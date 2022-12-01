ambulance

Pictured with Riverside’s donated ambulance vehicle, from left, are Matt McAllister, of Riverside Foundation, Kristen Stockle, of Good Shepherd Manor, Brad Hove, of Hove Nissan, Jackie Haas, Illinois State Rep., Ann Offerman, of Riverside Foundation, and Kevin Hack, of Riverside Ambulance.

 Submitted photo

Riverside Medical Center recently received a new vehicle to support its ambulance team made possible by the generosity of Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, Jim LaMotte, and Brad Hove of Hove Nissan in Bourbonnais.

“Riverside is beyond grateful for the generosity of these individuals and local organizations, and for their shared vision to meet the emergency service needs of our community,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said.

In April of this year, Riverside received a memorial gift from Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, in honor of Jim LaMotte who was the father of Illinois State Representative Jackie Haas. Good Shepherd Manor, located in Momence, provides care for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community.

