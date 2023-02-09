For the first time, Illinois agritourism businesses may apply for a liability insurance tax credit. Feb. 28 is the application deadline for 2022 taxes.

Illinois is offering the tax credit because it doesn’t offer limited liability insurance to agritourism operations and wants to help farmers and families grow these agribusinesses, said Hannah McGee, a grant administrator with Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Marketing, Promotion and Grants.

Eligible agritourism businesses may apply to receive a tax credit for 100% of their liability insurance premiums up to $1,000.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

