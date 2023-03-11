barge

Barge transportation remains one of the most efficient modes for grain and other ag products. And during the past few months, freight rates have dropped from record highs.

 Photo by Catrina Rawson of Illinois Farm Bureau

The farm sector shouldn’t see quite as many transportation-related challenges this year compared to 2022, according to industry experts at the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois’ 130th annual convention in Peoria.

Barge freight rates eased in recent months from historic highs last fall. And trucking rates were down about 8% as of Feb. 21 compared to last year.

“One thing that’s improved year over year is transportation,” Eric Wuthrich, manager of Farmers Grain Co. in Roseville, told FarmWeek after being elected GFAI president at the event.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Recommended for you