Adam Goodey, of Bayer, discusses the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and weather stations at crop plots and research sites to enhance the value of data in the variety selection process.

Finding the best genetic characteristics of a crop one season at a time through traditional plant breeding was like finding, “a needle in a haystack,” said Michael Kovach, head of North American hybrid product development for Bayer.

But with technological developments that make precision breeding now possible along with the use of greenhouses to create multiple crop seasons in a single year, researchers can accelerate plant breeding to deliver more benefits to farmers and consumers.

“We’re leveraging multiple sources of data to improve the precision of our [variety] selection approaches,” Kovach said at a recent DEKALB/Asgrow media field day in Jerseyville.

