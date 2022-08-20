KANKAKEE – A.N. Webber Logistics Inc., a logistics provider and subsidiary of truckload carrier A.N. Webber Inc. recently acquired Hicks Co., a truckload brokerage based in Queen Creek, Ariz.

Hicks Co. has been a involved in the west-coast flatbed brokerage market since 1982.

Alan N. Webber, CEO of the A.N. Webber companies, said of the acquisition: “What we liked so much about this opportunity is the similarities between our organizations. We’re both family-owned and operated with long-standing customer, carrier, and employee relationships. We have a lot of the same objectives.”

Recommended for you