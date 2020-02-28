Relay for Life rally set for Monday
KANKAKEE — Relay For Life of Kankakee County will host a Disney Trivia Night and Team Rally from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.
The event is free to attend, and prizes will be awarded.
Methodist Men’s Club hosting chicken dinner
HERSCHER — The Herscher United Methodist Men’s Club will host a “Herscher Style” BBQ chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Meal options will include a half chicken dinner or quarter chicken dinner. There is a cost for the meals. The dinner will be served at the Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. Eat-in and carryout meals will be available.
