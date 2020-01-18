I have been interested in writing up and recommending beer of the month or beer mail programs for a long time. Seriously, I have been scoping these services out since the beginning of this column.
One reason for this is because there are a ton of breweries now operating in the U.S., and I have sampled a fair share of those locally. We have fine craft beer purveyors in our area and even more in just to north of us in the Tinley Park-Mokena-Orland Park area, then still an almost inscrutable mass in Chicago.
With that said, there is only so much travel I’m willing to do to get to any of them. So, if beer would be mailed to my house directly, that would be an awesome way to try new things and get things I couldn’t otherwise get here in Illinois. So, entering the scene in the middle of last year is Tavour.
“Tavour makes it possible to access and discover the highest-rated craft beers from all over the world through our mobile app experience,” according to the company website.
Tavour is a smart phone app on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You download the app. You set up a username and password, and you start crafting your first crate/shipment.
If you are reading this here from the Daily Journal in Kankakee, you have the ability to use a promo code specifically just for Daily Journal readers that can give any new member $10 in credit after you spend your first $25 on Tavour. Promo Code is: BREWDUDE, which, for those of you who don’t know, is my Twitter and Instagram handle; look me up and send me a message when you order your first box.
I got a chance to interview Megan Birch, senior marketing manager at Tavour about the company and its history. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
How long has Tavour been around, and what was the motivation behind starting such a service?
Tavour started in 2013. Our founders were frustrated by the lack of a good craft beer selection in local grocery stores, and they wanted to give more options to like-minded craft beer lovers. They started working directly with independent breweries to share their beer across the country, and we now work with more than 600 different amazing breweries.
How long has it been available in Illinois? Is Tavour available in all 50 states? If not, why is that?
We started shipping to Illinois in July 2019. We ship to 26 states. Each state has its own beer shipping laws because it is classified differently than wine and spirits. We are able to navigate these laws with time and as they change.
What breweries were the first to come online with you guys? How often do you add new breweries, and are there any coming soon this piece could preview?
We add about 10 new breweries every month. Some of the first we worked with six years ago were Boneyard, Alesmith and Fremont. Some new breweries we just started working with you can see on the app soon are J. Wakefield, Tired Hands, Moonraker and Cellarmaker.
If a brewery here in Illinois wanted to jump in with you guys, what is the process like?
They can reach out to our team, and we can start the conversation if it makes sense to work together. It is a very straightforward and easy process to work with us.
I recently ordered one beer from Tavour just to see if it worked, and it is a super convenient operation. I will write about my personal experience, but if there is any recommendation you can make to my readers about subscriptions or services you guys offer, please fill me in.
We have a subscription option, where you choose your preferences and schedule, and we curate the beer for you, or a pay-as-you-go option, where you can add your own beers to your crate. At least two new beers get shared on the app every day. You also can send gift boxes to loved ones or friends at gifts.tavour.com.
•••
There are several ways you can split up your shipments. There are nine beers available on Tavour. Each one probably is fantastic, but I only actually know anything about five of the breweries, so I feel as though I only can talk intelligently about those.
As you look at the app, you will see different beers all the time, and you have the opportunity to add beers into a shipment during time. The screen shows nine beers at a time; once you click “Get it” that brings you to a screen that asks how many of that particular beer you want to purchase; once you select the amount, click “Claim Your Beer,” and that holds those beers in place for you until you want to purchase those beers, but it will scan your credit card on file to see if you have that amount of money in position to purchase.
You can purchase up to 12 beers in one crate with any combination of amounts and different beers you want. There is a flat fee no matter what you are shipping of $14.95. Shipping alcohol is not cheap, but for the rarity and quality of these beers, it is definitely worth it. I think this service is worth your time.
In honor of my promo code, I have recommended some beers that are available on the Tavour app you can put into your first box.
Bae Breeze from The Rare Barrel
ABV: 7.5 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: Sour — Fruited
Notes: Aged in oak barrels with pineapple, cranberry, grapefruit and lime.
Where to Buy: The Tavour app. You can buy up to six 750-ml bottle for $27.99 each.
The Turning Shape from Anchorage Brewing Company
ABV: 8.5 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: Belgian Tripel
Notes: Hints of coriander and clove alongside pricks of pepper.
Where to Buy: The Tavour app in 16-ounce cans for $6.99 each.
More Dots from Jester King Brewing
ABV: 5.8 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: American Wild Ale
Notes: Un-fruited, barrel-aged, wild ale brewed with well water, local grain, and aged hops and fermented with a mixed culture of brewer’s yeast and native yeast and bacteria.
Where to Buy: The Tavour app in 500-ml bottles for $23.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!