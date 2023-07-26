BRADLEY — A 25-year Bradley employee is now the village’s public works director.
Scott Williams, who has been Bradley’s commercial building inspector the past 10 years, was unanimously approved as the head of the 13-member Bradley Department of Public Works.
Williams will earn a salary of $99,500.
A 1979 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Williams has served in a variety of roles for the village on a full-time basis since 1998.
The village had six applicants for the position. None of the applicants were from the current public work’s staff, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson noted after the meeting.
“The mayor asked me to consider this,” Williams said prior to Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting. “This was not on my radar.”
The village has been without a full-time public work’s director since former director Terry Memenga resigned in December to take the post as the director of public works for Bourbonnais.
Memenga had directed Bradley department from July 2017 to December 2022. Since Memenga’s resignation, the department had been under the direction of acting director Bruce Page. Page is also the village’s community development director.
The Bradley Public Works crew oversees and maintains 75 miles of village streets, 17 parks, more than 88 miles of sanitary sewer pipes, some 1,500 sanitary manholes and 2,700 annual JULIE location requests.
In addition to those responsibilities, the department maintains traffic controls and lighting, storm sewer system, alleys and building maintenance.
The first official day for Williams, 62, will be Aug. 2.
During his village tenure, Williams has worked within several village departments including utility, code enforcement and building. He served as superintendent of the building department for five years.
A lifelong Bradley resident, Williams also taught construction management for four years at Kankakee Community College.
“He will do Bradley a lot of good,” Watson said after the meeting.