Scott Williams
Buy Now

Scott Williams is the new director for the Bradley Department of Public Works.

 Daily Journal/Lee Provost

BRADLEY — A 25-year Bradley employee is now the village’s public works director.

Scott Williams, who has been Bradley’s commercial building inspector the past 10 years, was unanimously approved as the head of the 13-member Bradley Department of Public Works.

Williams will earn a salary of $99,500.

Recommended for you