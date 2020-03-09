Once in every few blue moons, an area football team will have the fortunate timing of having not just one high-profile college recruit on its squad but two. To have a pair of blue-chippers at the same position is almost never seen, but at Bradley-Bourbonnais, recruiters and experts are seeing double when it comes to the Boilers’ special teams.
Collyn Hopkins and Graham Johnson are juniors at Bradley-Bourbonnais. They have seen their 4.0-plus grade-point averages net them spots on the National Honor Society, and both are hands-on in the Best Buddies program, a one-on-one mentorship organization that pairs students with peers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
And they’re both top prizes across the country in terms of kicking prospects in the 2021 graduating class.
Both began the art of placekicking before their sophomore seasons in 2018 after having roots in soccer. Johnson, who is on the swim and water polo teams, played soccer through his freshman year, and Hopkins is a starter for the boys varsity team. Since then, they’ve displayed their talents at showcases and in front of some of the best kicking coaches and evaluators in the country, which has resulted in interest from top-notch programs around the nation.
Johnson has made five official visits, from schools as close as Illinois and Indiana to as far as Duke, South Carolina and North Carolina State, with a handful of other interested schools. Hopkins has made six visits, including Big Ten schools Iowa, Indiana and Illinois, and has received interest from a dozen others, such as Oklahoma State and Minnesota.
“When I started football, I didn’t know where it could bring me,” Hopkins said. “After going on different visits, everywhere is a unique, different experience in a way.”
Both players split kicking duties last year, and Hopkins handled the punting responsibilities on his own. Johnson was a perfect 13 for 13 on extra points and 4 for 7 on field goals, with a long of 30 yards. Hopkins made 8-of-9 point-after attempts and nailed 3 of 5 on field goals, including a long of 41 yards.
On kickoffs, Johnson averaged 53 yards per kick and had a touchback, and Hopkins booted eight touchbacks with a 57-yard average. As the team’s punter, Hopkins averaged 36 yards per punt, with a high of 68 yards and four punts inside the 5-yard line.
As for what has made them so highly-touted, each player has developed his own style and has grown from there. Johnson, who strictly focuses on kicking, prides himself on his accuracy and dependability.
“I’m the guy you’re gonna trust that’s gonna make the [kick],” Johnson said. “I’m a 100 percent, precision kicker anywhere from 55 [yards] in.”
Hopkins is known for his big boot, spitting 60-yard kicks out at multiple camps and showcases, with his aerial displays netting him the No. 2 national kicker ranking in his class, a five-star assessment, on nationalkickerrankings.com, as well as a top-50 ranking in both kicking and punting categories, according to Kohl’s Kicking, one of the more highly regarded professional kicking camps and services in the country.
“I guess I’ve always kind of had natural power, but doing [weight]lifting and everything helps,” Hopkins said. “I’ve always been improving on that, and I’ve also been working on kicking from different hashes, working on different kicks all the time to make sure I’m also working on my accuracy.”
While the connections between Hopkins’ other sport, soccer, are obvious with his skill as a kicker, Johnson said he also has seen improvements in his kicking game as he has mastered his crafts in the pool, so much so his swimming and water polo workouts have become just as beneficial on the gridiron.
“Swimming and water polo have for sure helped build up strength for kicking in my hips,” Johnson said. “It helps build up strength for distance and hangtime, and it’s the No. 1 strengthening thing that I do.”
Two abundantly qualified kickers wearing the same uniform sometimes can present competitive issues between teammates, but Boilers special teams coordinator Dave Nelson said that couldn’t be any less the case with Johnson and Hopkins.
“If Graham’s kicking an extra point, Collyn is the first or second one on the bench to give him a high five, congratulating Graham, and it’s the same thing when Collyn’s out there,” Nelson said. “They help each other get better.”
Hopkins said the two give each other pointers when they can, and the friendly spirit of healthy competition ensures they each give a 100 percent effort 100 percent of the time.
“We always make each other get better, even just by giving each other tips on different things,” Hopkins said. “Or we’re pushing each other harder during practice, doing more kicks and seeing who’s making what.”
The duo might have its different stylistic strengths as kickers, but Nelson said the two share the most important trait any prep athlete can have.
“I think both of their strengths is that they want to learn; they want to get better, and they ‘ll do whatever they can.”
