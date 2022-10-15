...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, northwest winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, northwest winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
1 of 9
The captains for the Peotone boys soccer team present their Blue Devil teammates with the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional championship plaque after a 2-0 victory over Grant Park in the regional championship.
Herscher's Jaden Jaime (1) brings the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship plaque to the Herscher fan section after the Tigers' 3-1 win over Beecher Saturday. Jaime scored all three goals for his second hat trick in two games this postseason.
The captains for the Peotone boys soccer team present their Blue Devil teammates with the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional championship plaque after a 2-0 victory over Grant Park in the regional championship.
Herscher's Jaden Jaime (1) brings the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship plaque to the Herscher fan section after the Tigers' 3-1 win over Beecher Saturday. Jaime scored all three goals for his second hat trick in two games this postseason.
The River Valley Conference saw a pair of its teams last fall — Beecher and Grant Park — win regional championships, with the Bobcats besting the Dragons for a sectional crown as well.
Both teams returned to the field Saturday with their eyes set on winning their respective regional crowns, but the RVC squads both saw their seasons end to area foes in the Illinois Central Eight Conference — Herscher and Peotone.
Jaime's second hat trick of the week secures regional for Herscher
In the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship, Jaden Jaime scored his second hat trick of the regional round to lead the Tigers to a 3-1 victory over Beecher to give the Tigers their 12th regional championship in program history.
Jaime's three goals all came in the first half, as did the Bobcats' lone goal on the late morning. That's also when the Bobcats went a man down when a player was given a red card, leaving Beecher shorthanded for more than half the game in its comeback bid.
Herscher coach Alan High credited his junior forward's ability to get the Tigers going early once again, matching his three-goal output against Reed-Custer in the regional semifinals, and also credited the Bobcats for buckling down and not allowing another goal after going shorthanded.
"We played well early, but didn't adjust offensively well when they switched formations when they went a man down," High said. "Our defense and goalkeeper (Tucker White) were great today, because Beecher's offense is exceptional."
James Holohan and Conner Buckley each had an assist. White had 11 saves in net.
Blue Devils show improvement with title-earning win over Grant Park
In Saturday's Class 1A Coal City Regional title, Peotone was matched up with a very familiar nonconference opponent in Grant Park, with the two teams meeting at last month's Rivals Cup to the tune of a 1-1 tie.
There were two goals scored again in Saturday's meeting, but both were by the Blue Devils this time, earning their 11th regional title in program history, with five of those coming in the last seven seasons.
The two teams were deadlocked for more than half of the opening half until junior Geno Petrizzi found the twine to give the visitors on the scoreboard. Senior Wil Grafeo, one of 11 seniors on the Peotone roster, provided the team's insurance in the second half.
First-year Blue Devils coach Caley Michalak credited that deep senior class with easing the transitional period in the program this season as she came in to replace former coach Justin Meyers without skipping a beat.
"Luckily I came in and there was a really solid group here that was already established," Michalak said. "We just wanted to continue on what our seniors built the last four years."
UP NEXT
Both teams will play in the Manteno Sectional semifinals Tuesday. The Blue Devils (14-6-2) face Chicago Acero-Soto at 4:30 p.m. and the Tigers (13-8-1) will follow at 6:30 p.m. against Chicago Christian.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.