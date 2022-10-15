The River Valley Conference saw a pair of its teams last fall — Beecher and Grant Park — win regional championships, with the Bobcats besting the Dragons for a sectional crown as well.

Both teams returned to the field Saturday with their eyes set on winning their respective regional crowns, but the RVC squads both saw their seasons end to area foes in the Illinois Central Eight Conference — Herscher and Peotone.

Jaime's second hat trick of the week secures regional for Herscher

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

