Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by 1100 AM CDT Monday morning. && The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for Kankakee River from IL/IN state line downstream to confluence with Iroquois River at Aroma Park, including the Momence gauge. * From Monday morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 2.6 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 6.6 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Residences along Serpentine Drive are threatened in the Garden of Eden subdivision upstream of Momence. Residences along Riverside Drive are threatened in the Illiana subdivision upstream of Momence. County road 15500E/3500N threatened north of the river. River North Road and River South Road threatened west of Momence. &&