Without a full state postseason and the subtraction of some other bigger invites because of the coronavirus pandemic, other matchups on the boys golf slate have gained a little more luster this season.
Monday’s matchup between Grant Park and Iroquois West, two teams that entered the day with a combined 28-2 record, was definitely one of those meets.
The Dragons saw their top dogs Trey Boecker and Ryan Dulin continue to shine and were able to edge the Raiders by a 186-191 score at Minne Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park.
Boecker and Dulin were paired with the Raiders’ top guns in Ryan Tilstra and Kade Kimmel, who each have had their fair share of podium finishes on the year as well. Boecker’s 38 and Dulin’s 39 were a few strokes above Tilstra’s 45 and Kimmel’s 46, and the Dragons improved to 13-2 on the year while the Raiders dropped to 16-3.
Boecker, a freshman who was paired with three seniors, said playing both with and against experienced, high-quality golfers can be difficult but also pushes him a little harder, which is what happened Monday.
“It’s definitely a different experience, but I’m just trying to do my own thing and not get too worried about what they’re doing,” Boecker said. “It makes me want to play better, and they push me more.”
Perhaps the biggest example of Boecker rising to the occasion came on the par three 14th hole. After his tee shot ended up in the fringe on the far right side of the green, the freshman beautifully chipped in for birdie from about 30 yards out of the hole, which was placed on the bottom left side of the green.
“I was just trying to get it close, and it just went in,” Boecker said. “I’ll take it because I could have had some other birdies.”
Dragons coach Andy Dillman, once a freshman phenom himself, has had a large hand in helping Dulin and Boecker continue to develop.
“[Boecker] has all the ability, and his game has come together quite nicely, but it really comes down to my senior, Ryan Dulin,” Dillman said. “He’s really taking Trey under his wing quietly — I didn’t ask him to do it; he just kind of does it.
“I think he just really enjoys doing it, and he’s become a really good leader on the team.”
For the Raiders, coach Grant Meyer said a matchup with a squad such as the Dragons proved to be a measuring-stick meet. And after some early jitters, Meyer liked what he saw from his team and has a better idea of where they stand for the limited postseason that will be offered this fall.
“I think they were a little bit nervous, so that might have rattled them a bit, but it’s definitely good to get that experience,” Meyer said. “We always say it’s nice to get those things out of the way now because once we get to regionals and conference stuff, they’re going to be playing those same kinds of guys, so it’s a good experience for them.”
Tilstra rebounded from a pair of poorly hit tee shots on the 13th hole to card his low score for the Raiders. He, similar to Boecker, said the mental aspect on the course, particularly against stiff competition, was key Monday.
“It’s great when you’re playing kids [who] are good and are pushing you — it really helps you get in the zone and try and play better yourself,” Tilstra said. “It’s all about mindset and having a short memory when you have two or three bad shots like I did there.
“You’ve just gotta get past it and forget about it. The next hole is a whole new hole.”
Tilstra is one of three golfers to finish a meet with the best score for the Raiders, along with Kimmel and Kyler Meents, and the team also has dependable seniors Jack Pree and Jack McMillan who can be relied on day in and day out to card a respectable score.
“I was just talking to [Dillman] and was saying it would be nice if we could get into a tournament where we take 10 kids and take the top eight scores,” Meyer said. “I think we really have a heck of a team this year, and we’re so deep.”
For the Dragons, Boecker and Dulin were followed by Travis Fick’s 48 and a 61 apiece from Hunter Romanowski and Keaton Lacer. After Tilstra and Kimmel, the Raiders saw their scorecard rounded out by Meents and Pree, who each shot a 50.
In girls action, the Raiders’ Adelynn Scharp and Taylor Talbert each shot a 51 to split medalist honors. Grant Park was led by Zoe Gawlinski’s 55.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back on the grind Monday. The Dragons will take on Illinois Lutheran at Balmoral Woods in Crete at 4:15 p.m. The Raiders will join Tri-Point to visit Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Indian Springs Country Club in Saybrook.
