BEECHER — Prior to Beecher's boys basketball matchup with St. Anne, a pivotal battle in the River Valley Conference title hunt, Bobcats coach Tyler Shireman was unsure if he would be around for Friday night's contest.
Shireman's wife, Annie, began contractions and the Bobcats' leader on the sidelines thought he would have to turn the keys to his assistant coaches to welcome in his family's second child.
While the Shireman family remains a family of three for now and Beecher had its head coach on the bench Friday, the theme of father-son continued, as Cardinals senior Brooks Schoon, son of coach Rick Schoon, dazzled with a game-high 22 points to lead St. Anne to a 70-36 throttling in Beecher.
The Cardinals improved to 16-5 and 7-0 in the RVC and the Bobcats fell to 10-12 (4-3).
"Brooks is very confident in his abilities and you have to be to be able to do things that he does," Rick Schoon said of his son. "Sometimes maybe his confidence is overconfidence, but we would rather have somebody with little over confidence than not enough confidence."
The Bobcats entered Friday riding the hot hand of sophomore sensation Duane Doss, who entered play third in the area in scoring at 19.9 pointer-per-game. But the Cardinals used their significant size advantage by employing Brooks Schoon and Cortez Baines at the front of a half-court trap that at times evolved past the three-quarters-court mark.
With Brooks Schoon's 6-foot-3 frame at the point and all 6-foot-4 of Baines flanked to his side, the Cardinals continually forced Doss and his teammates into traps well beyond the 3-point line and far from the paint, where Doss has done most of his damage this season.
"Cortez and Brooks up to,p that's a long frontline that we have up there with a lot of small guards, especially in our conference," Rick Schoon said. "I think it causes a lot of havoc because it makes it awfully difficult for [the opponent] to see over the top of them.
"They move their feet and don't let them split the traps up there. These guys are hard to go against."
The Bobcats suffered to find a rhythm as a result, ending the night with 22 turnovers that the Cardinals translated to 20 points.
Brooks Schoon said that whether it was Baines on one side or Connor Cotton, whose late tip-slam ignited the crowd and Cardinals alike, on the other, playing with elite playmakers around him helps ease the burden on both sides of the ball.
"It makes it easier for me, that's for sure," Brooks Schoon said. "When you're running down the court with Cortez on your left and Connor on your right, it's a lot of fun."
For Shireman, the loss may have halted some recent momentum and put the Bobcats three games back in the title hunt, but with the day he and his family had Friday, there's certainly plenty to be excited about.
“Walking in tonight, my mind definitely wasn’t as focused as I usually am walking into the locker room, for obvious reasons," Shireman said. "That still makes no excuse for the game we played tonight, but there’s bigger things on the horizon.”
Stat Book
Brooks Schoon stuffed his stat sheet with five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in addition to his game-high 22 points. Baines added 14 points, four rebounds and six steals. Cotton chipped in 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Doss led the Bobcats with nine points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sebastian Linan and Ryan LeBlanc each added eight points.
Up Next
The Cardinals host Donovan at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Bobcats have some time off before they host Illinois Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday.
