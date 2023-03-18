By the time his senior season on the basketball court started last November, Bishop McNamara’s Jaxson Provost had already had one of the best careers in school history, but the senior point guard was missing what mattered most to him — a regional championship.
Provost and his Fightin’ Irish teammates earned one last month when they won the IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional, the 25th such title in school history.
The same night Provost and McNamara accomplished their goal, Larenz Walters played his last game of one of the most successful scoring seasons in Kankakee history, finishing with the second-most points in a season ever (526) as his last-second shot couldn’t find twine and the Kays’ saw their season end with a 49-48 loss to T.F. North.
The two prolific guards averaged a hare over 18 points per game and had some of the most memorable seasons in each of the city schools’ storied histories, earning the status of Daily Journal Co-Players of the Year.
For Provost, it was also the stamp on a four-year career as the team’s starting point guard, a journey that began with a game-winning shot in a 69-68 overtime win over Aurora Central Catholic in his first home game and ended with a 15-point second-half in a comeback attempt to top-ranked Prairie Central that came up short with a 74-66 loss in the Herscher Sectional semifinals.
Over the course of those four years, Provost earned three Daily Journal All-Area selections, three spots on the All-Metro Suburban Conference team, including back-to-back conference Player of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022, back-to-back AP Class 2A All-State honorable mention in 2022 and 2023, IBCA third-team all-state honors in 2022 and a promotion to the second team this year.
He reached the 1,000 career point club during an all-tournament performance at the heralded State Farm Holiday Classic and finished his career with 1,286 points, second in school history to 2016 graduate Daniel Hoekstra. This season, he posted averages of 18.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and three steals per game, shooting 54% from the field and 38% from deep, and helped lead the Irish to a 25-win season, tied for the most in school history.
While most of that success had already happened by the time Provost began his senior year, it wasn’t until the start of this season when Provost said he really started to feel things completely click, mostly because he had become the team’s full-fledged senior leader.
“Early this season is when it really kicked in,” Provost said. “We had Callaghan O’Connor come up as a freshman, so being able to take him under my wing was really important for us.
“We had some transfers as well, so I really needed to step up into a leadership role to teach everyone the new stuff as they were learning it.”
As he grew into his role this season, Provost did so under a familiar head coach, his father, Adrian Provost. While Adrian and Jaxson are the first two to admit that dad holds his sons, both Jaxson and Trey, a sophomore, to a higher standard, Adrian also knows that as part of a family near local catholic education for decades, and with his own job as deputy chief of the Bradley Police Department, any outside talk from any potential distraction like that didn’t exist for Jaxson.
“He wants to be a part of something bigger than him and wants to win — he wanted to win for Bishop Mac, that’s it,” Adrian said. “The fact his last name is Provost and dad is the coach, that’s just outside noise to him.”
For Jaxson, the way he navigated both that outside noise and the increased expectations he had on the floor, are accomplishments he feels just as proud of as any eye-popping stats he may have put up.
“Just handling the name with honor by the way I act and carry myself is something I took on and think I did a pretty good job of,” Jaxson said. “I’m glad I was able to do that.”
That’s why out of all the accomplishments and milestones over the past four years, it’s that regional plaque and the tightened family bonds that meant the most to Jaxson.
“[The regional] means winning and that’s something we strived for over the past four years,” Jaxson said. “And the family aspect — it brought our family closer together and gave me a bunch of brothers.”
For Adrian, the McNamara basketball grind will continue next season, while Jaxson will be starting his first year of college basketball. And the elder Provost thinks that by then, it might start to sink in that the past four years, perhaps the most special stretch of time his family has had, is up.
“Just the fact that it happened is awesome,” Adrian said of being able to coach his son. “And you add that he did what he did for four years, there are no words for that.
“The first day of practice next year is when it will hit me that that’s done.”
Walters ascends Kankakee scoring records as junior
Similarly to the lead Provost made as both a player and leader, Walters did much of the same as a junior at Kankakee this season. As a secondary sophomore option on last year’s senior-heavy Kays team, the junior guard found himself thrust in the spotlight as the lead dog this season.
Walters took that opportunity and grabbed it by the horns, finishing with one of the richest scoring seasons a Kay has ever had. His 18.3 points per game generated a total of 549 points, second-most in Kankakee history and just 26 points off the high mark.
He complimented his soul for the hole with three rebounds and assists per game and a pair of steals per game, which gave him a spot on the All-Southland Athletic Conference team, as well as second-team IBCA Class 3A All-State honors and AP All-State honorable mention. Walters credited what he learned from former Kays Nate Hill and Tomele Staples, as well as the leadership required to also be the team’s quarterback on the football field, for helping him grow into his large role he filled this year.
“As a point guard I was under [Hill and Staples] and saw them play their role as a leader. I knew my time would come this year and I just stepped up,” Walters said. “...Football is a little tougher with 10 guys and basketball is four, not counting yourself, so being a leader on the football field made [being a leader] in basketball easier.”
The feather in Walters’ cap this season came on perhaps the biggest stage it could have come on for a Kay, in the championship game of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament against Jefferson (Lafayette, Ind.). On that night, Walters went ballistic for 43 points, a school record, to lead the Kays to a 67-52 win that gave the Kays the tournament title and Walters the tournament MVP.
Kays coach Chris Pickett said he saw in Walters that night what he usually sees when he goes to take in college games, which led to the memorable night.
“It was a high level of basketball. ... His work that night is very similar to what I’ve seen at the college level,” Pickett said. “It was in the flow of the game and we didn’t try to do anything to force the issue.
“Another thing about it is it was in an important game, which made it even sweetener,” he added. “Every bucket he got, we needed, which makes it that much more special.”
Walters, who credited point guard Damontae May for giving him good looks, said it might not be a while before that night fully registers in his mind.
“It was a great moment for me,” Walters said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet, but after my high school career ends I’ll probably think about it a lot.”
Similarly to how Provost had to navigate the extra attention that comes with a surname well-known in the community, Walters does the same as the son of Kankakee School District superintendent Dr. Genevra Walters. But he said he doesn’t feel any added pressure, largely because he can typically find his mom right in the midst of the large, local crowds.
“I just go out and play as hard as I can and have fun with it, there’s no pressure with anything I do — whatever I do, I love doing it,” Walters said. “The community comes out to support and she’s always there in the stands, right there with them.”
Pickett said that the pressure Walters faces in that regard would be difficult for an adult, let alone a teenager, and that the positive side of that aspect is that Larenz knows he has a mother devoted to helping him find success.
“ I think one of the things he’s conscious of is that he carries himself in a positive light,” Pickett said. “Like anyone, he’s not perfect and some things things don’t go his way, but he’s a competitor.
“He’s a kid like Jaxson is, in that he has resources, he has access to gyms and they both parents invested in them, and they both have taken advantage of those resources and put in that hard work,” he added. “As a result, they’re both players of the year.”
Walters will have one more season to try and chase a state championship with the Kays, something he got a game away from as the quarterback of the football team that made the 2021 IHSA Class 5A State championship. And with the added fuel to the fire of a one-point regional championship loss this season, Walters is already going full steam ahead towards that senior year.
“Next year we plan on a way better outcome — I had nine points [in the regional championship] and could have had way more,” Walters said. “But it’s a team effort. We won as a team and lost as a team and we’ll come out way better.
“As a senior, my last year, I plan on coming out 10 times harder,” he continued. “Every sport I play, everything I do, I plan on doing it at the highest level.”