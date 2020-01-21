KANKAKEE — One of the goals Kankakee boys basketball coach Chris Pickett had written on his white board in the Kays’ locker room ahead of Tuesday’s monster showdown against Thornton was to turn the ball over less than 13 times.
The Kays hit the over on that number early on, as they turned it over eight times in the first half and six more times on their first six possessions out of the half, allowing a 12-0 Wildcat run to open the frame and turn what was a 28-24 game to a 40-24 route.
That deficit never got much closer than 10 points and ended with a 67-55 Thornton victory in a clash of two of the more highly-regarded teams in the Chicagoland area.
The Wildcats, who entered the game ranked fourth in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll, improved to 19-0 and 8-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference. The loss dropped the Kays to 14-2 (5-2).
“It’s just frustrating, especially when you know your team is better than what they displayed,” Kays coach Chris Pickett said. “We’ve had situations where we’ve come out and been the aggressor. When it’s happening to you, it’s a piece of humble pie you don’t want to eat at the moment, but it’s a situation where we’ve got to grow.”
After the two teams traded buckets to open the game, the Wildcats scored the next seven points to take a 9-2 lead. But the Kays roared right back, thanks to some big shots from Ambrozino Storr and Lavell McIntosh to cut their deficit to as close as a point on multiple occasions before heading to the locker room chasing four points.
“We were sticking to what the gameplan was — we were getting stops, we were getting rebounds, and we were able to get into their [defensive] gaps,” Pickett said. “If you’re able to do those things you’re gonna win ... but it got away from us.”
With a full house behind them, including a DJ in the corner of the gym, the Kays came out to start the second half hyped and ready to close the gap and pull off the upset, but they came out perhaps a little too hyped in the third.
Their six straight turnovers to open the third led to 10 points in that 12-0 run, and the Kays finished the quarter with nine turnovers in the eight minutes.
As the team that usually relies on forcing turnovers and playing tight defense, Pickett said he knew exactly how good the Wildcats felt about being able to pick up easy transition buckets off of those turnovers.
“That’s something we preach — when you force a turnover, that’s one less play we have to execute, and it worked for [Thornton],” Pickett said. “We were a little stagnant, then we had some guys drop their heads a bit, and it was just like a snowball effect, that blood in the water.”
The Kays have two losses to their resume, both to Top-10 teams in Bloom and Thornton, with a 12-game winning streak sandwiched in between.
Pickett said he hopes his team takes the loss with the same humility they largely took their past dozen wins.
“This game brings us back down to earth a bit and gives us something to work with,” Pickett said. “When we win, I don’t want the team going down Court Street and having a parade, and when we lose, I don’t want them drinking their sorrows away.”
Stat Book
Deylon Johnson led the Kays with 15 points, seven rebounds, an assist and two steals. McIntosh had 13 points, five boards, an assist and two blocks. Storr added nine points, four boards and two assists.
Up Next
The Kays will hit the road Friday when they take on Rich South at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!