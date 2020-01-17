BRADLEY — Through more than two decades of coaching high school basketball, plenty of players have scored 1,000 points in their career for Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball coach Alex Renchen.
But none of those scorers were as special as the one who hit that milestone in Friday’s 84-66 home nonconference victory over Southland College Prep.
Gabe Renchen, Alex’s son and the Boilers’ senior point guard, reached the 1,000 point mark Friday when he poured in a game-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.
“As his dad, I am proud of him; first because I know he is a good kid and lives his life with the proper priorities,” the elder Renchen said of his middle child. “As his dad and coach, I know how hard he has worked on his ball-handling and shooting since he was a little guy, 5 or 6-years old.
“Since he’s entered high school, he has taken close to 100,000 shots.”
Gabe humbly accepted his milestone as a testament to the teammates and coaches who have surrounded him in red and white throughout his three years as the team’s starting point guard.
“It’s an honor to reach this mark, and it wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for all my teammates coming in and pushing me day in an day out,” he said. “I’m extremely thankful for them and all the coaches who have pushed me along the way.”
And Gabe’s teammates were just as spot-on as he was Friday, as four different Boilers scored in double-figures in a game the home team slowly gained more and more of an upper-hand in.
After the teams traded seven leads and three ties over the first 10 minutes, the Boilers got hot from the field and saw their lead grow into the 20s before settling for the 18-point margin of victory, improving their record to 10-6 and snapping a skid of five losses in their previous six games.
Alex Renchen said the Boilers were able to play their own game at their own pace Friday, allowing them to snap their streak and get to double-digit victories.
“When we slowed down and executed and got things into the post, we did a better job,” Alex Renchen said. “We also communicated well, that’s something (assistant coach Mark) Kohl and I have been talking about, and we had a couple guys try to step up and take charges.”
The Eagles were able to stay within striking distance at the half despite the Boilers exploding for 25 points in the second quarter, with Bradley-Bourbonnais taking a 42-31 lead to the locker room.
But out of the half, the Boilers found their rhythm. Thanks to Mark Robinson (five assists) and Owen Freeman (three assists) being able to take the ball in the post and kick it back out to open shooters, which later opened the inside for them, the Boilers’ offense surged out of the gate and allowed their lead to crescendo.
“I thought in the third quarter we did a better job of getting the ball inside-out,” Alex Renchen said. “That’s something we’ve been working on and have to get better at.”
That offensive flow allowed production to ooze from every nook and cranny of the Boilers’ lineup. Gabe Renchen’s 25 points were a game-high, with he and T Sykes each drilling five 3-pointers.
Sykes totaled 17 points, and Freeman and Jason Hartsfield had a dozen points each, and Robinson added nine points of his own.
Gabe Renchen and Hartsfield, who added nine boards and three assists, are the only two seniors on a youthful Boilers squad. Gabe said that while he might not be able to tangibly see he and Hartsfield rubbing off on their younger teammates yet, he hopes to start seeing it once the two of them graduate, hopefully, after more milestone moments like Friday.
“I hope we’re having a big impact, it’s hard to see now,” Gabe Renchen said. “We’ll come back next year and see, but Jason has been stepping up big for us and he’s playing great.”
Up Next
The Boilers will stay home Tuesday when they host Homewood-Flossmoor in SouthWest Suburban Conference action at 7 p.m.
