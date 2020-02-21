WATSEKA — The opening minutes of Friday's meeting of Sangamon Valley Conference foes were uncommonly subdued and bordered on surreal. The tip-off followed a brief pregame ceremony dedicated to Bryce Denoyer, a Watseka sophomore who died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car accident Feb. 14.
After such an emotional proceeding for a team and a community that has gone through a great deal during the seven days since Denoyer's accident, the gym was uncharacteristically quiet for a Friday night showdown between conference rivals.
But if there's one benefit to high school sports that transcends all others, it is its ability to unify a community — particularly one that's dealing with a shared hardship such as the one that has befallen Watseka in recent days.
The Warriors trailed for most of the contest, but put together a heroic late rally to tie Dwight for the first time since the opening minutes of the first quarter. Though they ultimately lost 64-59 as the Trojans recovered their momentum in overtime, the atmosphere in the gym could not have been in starker contrast to how it began.
During the furious rally, the home half of the gym erupted into uproarious cheers that rattled the rafters of the Warriors' home as the community stood in unison around Denoyer's jersey in the stands near midcourt. A community in mourning acted as one body and, hopefully, took the first step toward healing after its recent tragedy.
"Thursday when we found out, we were supposed to have practice, but we just got together and stayed together," said Warriors coach Chad Cluver. "They wanted to just be together. We didn't really practice, but we shot around a little bit and were near each other and wanted to do a little bit of something that just felt normal.
"I think it's important for the kids to keep being here with each other, face-to-face and off of social media so they can just keep fighting through what their feelings are," he added, "because this is not normal, and you can never be used to this. And fighting like we did tonight has to feel good."
Lane Thompson and Bryson Connor teamed up to lead the way for the Trojans with 23 and 20 points, respectively. The senior duo used their size advantage to command the paint and spearhead the victory.
It would have been an exhilarating win under normal circumstances, given the opponent and the dramatic overtime finale, but the Trojans were equally aware of recent events, so the aftermath of the game was filled with as much condolence as it was celebration.
"I think we played alright, but give them all the credit in the world, man. The way they came back with everything they're going through, they played hard, and it was nice to see them do something like that," said Dwight coach Jeremy Connor. "We talked about what the school is going through, and it's nice for our kids to see that and know that we need to offer support to them after what's happened.
"When all of those kids got on the court, they just played as hard as they could," he added. "Everything else went out the window, and everyone just gave everything they had. Both teams."
After the contest concluded and the Warriors and Trojans traded hugs and handshakes, junior guard Ethan LaBelle trotted over to the place in the stands where Denoyer's jersey was displayed. When he emerged from the locker room, Denoyer's uniform was still with him, though it sat on a hanger, and he carried it with the reverence one might see at a flag ceremony.
"Of course, when I first heard the news it was really rough. Bryce was one of my best friends, and we spent a lot of time together," he said. "Coming out during warmups was extremely rough, but it was nice to get back into a basketball feeling because when you're out there with your guys, you're not really thinking much about the situation.
"It still hurts, and it will for a while, but being with the team was a good distraction."
