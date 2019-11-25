Coal City seniors Joey Youskevtch, left, and Brady Crawford embrace Saturday after their 30-0 loss to Richmond-Burton in the Class 4A state semifinal on home turf. For seniors, this was the last game of their high school career.
And for the area, the Coalers' loss wrapped up the 2019 football season and fall sports season. It was one of the area's most productive collective seasons ever, as five teams advanced to at least the quarterfinal round for the first time since 1986.
