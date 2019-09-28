The 1919 World Series
Oct. 1, at Cincinnati
Reds 9, White Sox 1. Sox ace Eddie Cicotte inexplicably shelled for six runs.
Oct. 2, at Cincinnati
Reds 4, White Sox 2. Reds win despite only getting four hits as Sox’ pitcher Lefty Williams walks three men in the fourth inning.
Oct. 3, at Chicago
White Sox 3, Reds 0. Dickie Kerr, one of the clean Sox, pitches a complete game shutout.
Oct. 4, at Chicago
Reds 2, White Sox 0. Cicotte’s two errors the difference in the game.
Oct. 6, at Chicago
Reds 5, White Sox 0. Two fly balls that Hap Felsch should have caught, but didn’t, were the key to a big Cincinnati inning.
Oct. 7, at Cincinnati
White Sox 5, Reds. 4. Extra inning game. Sox win behind Dickie Kerr.
Oct. 8, at Cincinnati
White Sox 4, Reds 1. Cicotte, frustrated by lack of more payoffs, pitches well. Shano Collins and Eddie Collins, not related and both clean Sox, combine for five hits and three runs.
Oct. 9, at Chicago
Reds 10, White Sox 5. Williams does not get out of the first inning. Shoeless Joe hits the only home run of the series.
Summer of 1920
Grand Jury investigations of the Black Sox
Sept. 20, 1920
As the pennant race winds down (the Sox will lose by two games), Cicotte confesses. His will be the first of three confessions, along with Jackson and Williams. All three are done without the benefit of an attorney. None of the three bargains for immunity.
Oct. 22, 1920
Indictments of eight players and five gamblers.
June 27, 1921
Trial begins. Confessions have disappeared. The prosecution asks for five years and a fine of $2,000 for each ballplayer. The gamblers all flee and none go to trial. After a month, players are found not guilty.
Aug. 3, 1921. Kennesaw Mountain Landis bans the players from baseball — for life.
