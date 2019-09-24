The key pitch in the 1919 World Series was the second one thrown in the bottom of the first inning.
The first pitch, to Maurice Rath of the Cincinnati Reds, was a letter-high fastball strike.
Catcher Ray Schalk of the White Sox fired the ball back low to pitcher Eddie Cicotte. It was a message. Your pitch was too high.
The second pitch was also high — and inside. Rath twisted and the ball hit him between the shoulder blades of his back.
The hit-by-pitch was the sign — 100 years ago Oct. 1 — that the White Sox were about to throw the World Series. They would play not to win, but to lose, after they had accepted bribes from gamblers.
There had been other crooked baseball games, both before and after what has come to be known as the Black Sox scandal. But none had involved so many players and none had involved fixing a World Series.
Baseball is a sport that revels in its history. Go to any ballpark and the Jumbotron will flash highlights from years ago. Yet there is relative silence on baseball’s main fix.
All of the eight Black Sox lived long lives after 1919. Three signed confessions. The confessions disappeared from the court records. Many gave interviews over a span of decades, sometimes apologizing, sometimes denying. They were innocent in a court of law, but banned from the sport for life.
It was a moment that would change sports, change the lives of the players involved and change the history of the White Sox — as they lost to Cincinnati, 5 games to 3. The World Series was nine games that year.
The Sox had been prohibitive favorites to win. In that era, baseball was the American sport, and a sport people bet on. Professional football and hockey were in their infancy. Basketball was unknown. Baseball was everything.
And the White Sox were one of the best teams. They had an airtight infield defense; a Hall of Fame catcher (Schalk); four top starting pitchers (Cicotte, Lefty Williams, Dickie Kerr and Red Faber); and two superstars (Eddie Collins and Shoeless Joe Jackson).
They had won the World Series in 1917. In 1918, with several key players out in either uniform or in defense plants for World War I, the team slipped to sixth. In 1920, after the fix, but before the guilty players were thrown off the team, essentially the same club would lose the pennant by two games under tough circumstances.
Once the full extent of the scandal was revealed and the players banned (three-quarters of the infield, two-thirds of the outfield and the two top starting pitchers), the Sox plunged to 36 games behind the first-place team in 1921. It was the first of 15 consecutive years in the bottom half of the league.
As you might expect in such a historic story, dramatic movie-making has obscured the truth.
Myth No. 1
The gamblers corrupted the players
It was the players who started the ball rolling. The ringleader was first baseman Chick Gandil, a longtime friend of Boston gambler “Sport” Sullivan.
For years, Gandil had fed Sullivan inside tips: Did such-and-such a pitcher have a tired arm? Now, as the Sox approached the series, Gandil told Sullivan “I think we can put it in the bag.” The price: $80,000.
Cicotte has been quoted, in several sources, as saying he was willing to throw the baseball out of Redland Park, the home of the Cincinnati Reds, if that was what it took to fix the series.
Myth No. 2
White Sox owner Charles A. Comiskey was a skinflint who got what he deserved
Here, facts trump opinion. Researchers have gone through the contracts on file at the Baseball Hall of Fame for the 1919 season.
Comparing the salaries of the players starting on Opening Day, 1919, the Sox had the third highest payroll in the American League, behind only (predictably) the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. They were a lot closer to the top ($5,014 behind the best-paid club) than the bottom ($46,461 ahead of the worst-paid team).
The Sox had the highest paid second baseman (Collins) in the league and the highest paid catcher (Schalk). Jackson was the second highest paid left fielder, behind a guy named Babe Ruth.
Third baseman Buck Weaver was the best paid at his position, with the exception of Home Run Baker. Only one pitcher was earning more than Cicotte, future Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.
When performance bonuses, for the most hits, runs and wins, were added in, the Sox were the best-paid team in the league. Actually the salary structure was not even Comiskey’s entire responsibility. He delegated the negotiations to Harry Grabiner, then team secretary, giving him a range to work with.
One other point, after the scandal broke, Comiskey sent checks for $1,500 apiece to all the clean Sox who didn’t participate in the scheme. that sum represented as the difference between the winning and losing shares of the 1919 World Series.
Throughout the scandal, Comiskey was in a “no-win” situation. He wanted the Black Sox punished, but he didn’t wanted to see his team decimated.
Anecdotes abound about Comiskey being tight with meal money and failing to launder uniforms. Maybe so. People gripe at lots of bosses. That doesn’t justify consciously sabotaging the work.
Myth No. 3: “Say it ain’t so, Joe.”
The legendary phrase was actually a headline in the Chicago Daily News. Another reporter then misappropriated it to a child, tugging at Shoeless Joe Jackson’s heart.
The public loved the players. They did not love the gamblers or Sox management.
Myth No. 4: There were two Factions on a divided White Sox team
There was certainly a clean Sox group, but the Black Sox were anything but a close-knit group. At times, the Black Sox’ conspiracy resembled a Keystone Kops operation.
Once they took the first bribe, they were in the pocket of the gamblers. So, the Sox had a great deal of trouble collecting the rest of the money.
Once they got the dough, it was not distributed evenly. Gandil kept $35,000. Shortstop Swede Risberg took $15,000. Cicotte got $10,000, which he sewed into his clothes to conceal it. Outfielders Jackson and Happy Felsch; pitcher Lefty Williams and utility infielder Fred McMullin got $5,000 each. Buck Weaver took nothing. Having cheated the fans, the players proceeded to cheat each other.
Some of the conspirators played poorly throughout the series. Some played poorly at times and well at other others. Some seemed to take the money and play hard, double crossing the gamblers.
What stunned the Black Sox was that their punishment was a lifetime banishment. They had been found not guilty at their trial, largely because their confessions had vanished. New Baseball Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis banned them for life, and despite repeated appeals by some, never changed his mind. No commissioner since has reinstated them either.
“Well, the beans are spilled and I think I’m through with baseball. I got $5,000. I could have got just about that much by being on the level if the Sox had won the Series. And now I’m out of baseball — the only profession I know anything about, and a lot of gamblers have gotten rich. The joke seems to be on us,”
Felsch, quoted in the Chicago American.
Sources: Eliot Asinof’s, “Eight Men Out;” Society for American Baseball Research; Wikipedia; Baseball Almanac; Baseball Reference.com; White Sox Encyclopedia.
