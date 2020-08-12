Daily Journal Staff Report
There won’t be football on Friday nights at Rich Zinanni Stadium this fall, but fans still can get their concession cravings, thanks to an idea from the Bishop McNamara athletic booster club.
Beginning Aug. 21, the Irish will host Friday Night Lights Drive Up Dinners. From 5 to 7 p.m., the Irish will be selling drive-thru-style dinners. The Irish Fans’s Favorite Pork Chop Dinner is $10 and includes a pork chop, macaroni salad and a bag of chips. Kids meals of hot dogs and a bag of chips will be sold for $5.
Orders can be placed by emailing athletic director Aaron Hamilton by noon Monday at ahamilton@bmcss.org or at bishopmac.com/athletics/athletic-booster-club. Payments can be made on the website or made the night of the pickup. Orders will be accepted at night, but the booster club prefers orders made in advance.
“Since we aren’t having football right now, we wanted to do something that felt like a normal fall Friday night, and everyone loves the pork chops,” booster club president Tonya O’Connor said. “We’re going to try and do it for what would have been our home games if all goes well.
“We’re just trying to find something that feels normal in these crazy times.”
