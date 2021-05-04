GRANT PARK — Gray, misty days are often synonymous on the baseball and softball diamond with lower scores, but that wasn't the case for the Beecher softball and Grant Park baseball teams, as each squad put up double-digit runs when the two schools met at Grant Park Tuesday for the back end of a two-game River Valley Conference series.
On the softball diamond, the defending IHSA Class 2A State champion Bobcats improved to 6-1 on the year and 6-0 in the RVC with a 17-1 over the Dragons in four innings, plating at least three runs in each inning in a game that saw 10 different Beecher players record a hit.
"Offensively I think they're doing a really good job," Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst said. "We have some good kids with good swings and they hit the ball hard for it being this early in the season."
Out of those 10 Bobcats to record a hit, Ashlyn Rapacz, Alyssa Oldenberg and Morgan McDermott each had multi-hit ballgames, with Rapacz tallying a team-high three hits and four runs and Oldenberg adding a team-high four RBIs. Rapacz and Oldenberg, both seniors, are the lone starters back from the 2019 state title team.
After COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season, Hayhurst said that having championship experience on the field is even more pivotal than in traditional years.
"It’s really vital to have someone out there with experience so it’s not just coming from the dugout, [things like] where to throw the ball or what different plays we might have," Hayhurst said. "You can’t get that without playing and that’s why we’re hoping to play 25 games and see where we’re at."
The Dragons, who earned an IHSA Class 1A Regional title in 2019, are hoping to gain that experience for their new crop of talent as well, as the 2021 roster boasts just four underclassmen. For Grant Park coach Robert Crivokapich, playing a team like Beecher is the best way to make that happen for the 2-3 Dragons.
"You can tell them about it and talk about it all you want but these last two games the girls really saw what varsity softball is all about," Crivokapich said. "I love that we get to play Beecher every year because our girls get to see that ... the younger girls need that competition because they've never seen it."
A few dozen feet away from the softball action, the Dragons baseball team bounced back from a quick 2-0 deficit with six runs in the first and four more in the second to handle the Bobcats 12-3 and split the series, improving to 3-1 on the season and in the RVC, while Beecher fell to 3-5 (3-1).
"It was good to get back and it’s always good to get a conference win, especially against Beecher, a good conference rival...," Dragons coach Matt Fick said. "They got us [Monday and we didn’t get many big hits [Monday] so we just tried to simplify our approach today and put the bat on the ball, and our pitchers did a nice job."
Clayton McKinstry, Nick Timmons, Travis Fick and Keaton Lacer each had two-hit games for the victors, with each player scoring and/or driving in two runs apiece. Those four are also just some of the Dragons players who returned this season with varsity experience, a rarity without a 2020 season.
"It's a group of kids that's played baseball together their whole lives," Matt Fick said. "It's familiar faces that know what's going on which each other and they all know their roles and how to pick each other up, so it's fun to watch."
The Bobcats, on the other hand, had gotten off to a 3-0 RVC start despite just two players with varsity experience — Ryan LeBlanc, who bested McKinstry in a battle of aces Monday, and Nick Noles, who returned from injury in a limited capacity Monday.
Half of Beecher's lineup was filled by freshmen Tuesday, giving coach Brandon DuBois and his roster some much-needed experience in the first season of the IHSA calendar that will feature a full-length postseason.
"It's good for them; [AJ] Snell got two big hits for us [Monday] ... [Quinton Allen] did some nice things blocking behind the plate ... and Trevor Stout did a nice job coming in and throwing strikes."
Stout tossed five innings of relief and allowed three earned runs after the Dragons totaled nine runs off of starter Jacob Graniczny and Duane Doss in one-plus innings. For the Dragons, Cody Radzik allowed two earned runs over the first three innings of work before Travis Fick allowed an earned run in a pair of relief innings and Lacer wrapped things up with scoreless sixth and seventh innings.
UP NEXT
Beecher's baseball and softball teams visit Peotone at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, the same time both Dragons teams will travel to Reed-Custer.