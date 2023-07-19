Kankakee Police Lt. Lacie Harsy smiles as she is honored for her promotion Monday night during the Kankakee City Council meeting. Harsy is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant within the department after achieving the same milestone when she was promoted to sergeant. Harsy, 34, has been a member of the city police force since 2013.
Kankakee Police Lt. Lacie Harsy shakes hands with Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis as she is recognized for her promotion Monday night during the Kankakee City Countil meeting. Harsy is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant within the department after achieving the same milestone when she was promoted to sergeant. Harsy, 34, has been a member of the city police force since 2013.
