KANKAKEE — Lacie Harsy is at it again.

Kankakee’s first woman to be promoted to the rank of sergeant within the Kankakee Police Department was, perhaps not surprisingly, the first woman to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Harsy is the second woman in Kankakee County’s history to hold the rank of police lieutenant, the other being former Kankakee County Sheriff Lt. Jo Lynn Mulcahy.

