As Joe Biden gaffes his way into retirement, I’m baffled by the popularity of the remaining Democrat alternatives for president and our country’s potential future.
According to the latest CBS poll, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have both pulled virtually even with Biden, with Warren having the momentum. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg round out the top five, but their chances seem to be dwindling. Beto has apologized himself into laughable obscurity and, arguably their best candidate, Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, can’t gain traction with the media.
Of course, the polls also predict the above-named candidates could beat the incumbent Trump, a likelihood I scoffed at in a prior commentary. So, I absorb poll numbers with some ambiguity.
But, assuming the polls to be at least within a 100-mile radius of the ballpark, I am perplexed by what these numbers mean from voters. If Warren and Sanders are the two remaining candidates to choose from next fall, is the Democrat party really going to put up an avowed socialist like Sanders, or his alter ego, Warren?
Warren hasn’t acknowledged she is socialist like the Bern, but her stated views mirror Sanders’. They keep trying to “out-left” each other. To Warren’s credit, she is able to state positions more eloquently, which may explain her elevation in the polls. I think we will see Warren deviate closer to center on the political scale as the election nears, but revert back to near Socialism should she win.
Given the results of the last presidential election, it’s not a stretch to think a Warren and/or Sanders ticket could garner 60-plus million votes. Consider the horrific ramifications of this:
At this moment in history, the country of Venezuela, once one of the wealthiest nations per capita in the world, a major exporter of oil, and member of OPEC, is in total chaos. If you have been watching news reports, Venezuela’s s people are starving and rioting in the streets. Even if its people had money, there’s nothing on store shelves to buy, with shortages of such staples as toilet paper, flour, and milk. Hospitals have shut down for lack of supplies.
According to the misery index in 2013, Venezuela ranked as the top spot globally with the highest score, as ranked by economists. Their economy has only gotten worse since, but they no longer report their numbers.
The cause for this downturn of events for the Venezuelan people can be attributed primarily at socialist policies. In 1999 Hugo Chavez, Obama’s buddy, was elected president of Venezuela. He immediately began instituting, what he called, Democratic-Socialist policies (sound familiar), shifting from the populist procedures of his predecessors.
Venezuela did fairly well for the first five years — until the oil industry wavered. Among a host of other knee-jerk socialist reactions to recover revenue, the housing market collapsed when private property was seized by the government, causing all contractors to leave the country. Their economy was in shambles.
In March of 2013, Chavez died of cancer of which the new president, Nicolas Maduro of the United Socialist Party, blamed the United States. Rather than change the policies of Chavez, Maduro doubled down, running the country by decree. The economy dropped further into recession plunging the country into a humanitarian crisis. Maduro has since been voted out of office, but refuses to leave.
Voters need to understand, socialism has never worked anywhere it has been tried in the history of the world. As the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher stated, “The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”
My explanation of Venezuela’s economic collapse is somewhat simplistic when taking in all economic factors that affect a nation. But my overriding point is the change of leadership to that of a Democratic-Socialist that has gone on “real-time” right before us. It’s if as we are being sent a message from above, “Just Don’t Do It!”
We Americans have the greatest nation and economy in the world. We have done more humanitarian deeds in the history of mankind. We are the only country ever to conquer other nations and not plunder or absorb their people, instead helping them rebuild. Why would we change our capitalistic model?
Yet, given voting projections, it appears 60-plus million people are completely oblivious to the horrific socialist sideshow going on just 1,400 miles south of Miami. Is the hatred of Trump so intense we are willing to risk our 243-year success story to subject our country to the failed experiment that is Venezuela?
Our poor grandchildren!
