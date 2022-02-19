On Tuesday, my best friend of more than 20 years celebrated her birthday. Because she’s living in Champaign, she didn’t get to spend her day with her boyfriend (who currently is working in California) or her family and friends (who live closer this way).
However, she did spend it doing what she loves, which is working with animals. Maddie is wrapping up her time at the University of Illinois’ veterinary school and just recently passed her boards.
I feel like a proud mother, as I keep telling people, “My best friend is a doctor.”
She’s worked incredibly hard these past four years, and that hard work is paying off as she’s had experiences working at Brookfield Zoo and other fascinating environments. She soon will join her boyfriend in California to continue her work with animals on the West Coast.
The work has been overwhelming at times, but she’s continued to persevere. And that’s just one of the many things I admire about her.
Maddie always has had a way of looking at the bright side of things. This is something I struggled with in high school, but she would encourage me to see things from the perspective of a silver lining.
Her positivity has made her a very easy-going person, something else I used to struggle with. I’m much better now, but I was a pretty tightly wound kid, and Maddie always helped to even me out.
Looking back, this is something we continuously have done for each other without really realizing it.
We met through having a shared aunt and uncle — I’m on the aunt’s side of the family; she’s on the uncle’s. We’d go with our parents to our aunt and uncle’s for parties and would play together as we were just nine months apart in age.
As a 4-year-old, I was very outgoing and probably a bit much for the then-shy Maddie, who, at the time, was an only child.
She’d walk through the door, kind of clinging to her mom. I’d run up and say, “Do you want to go color?!” And she would just shrug (which I eventually learned means “yes”).
We’d go into the basement and color, and eventually she’d warm up and start talking. Before long, we had our own language and hundreds of inside jokes.
That catalog of jokes only has continued to grow, and many of our conversations during the years have been reminiscing about funny moments through bouts of heavy-breathing laughter.
We’ve traveled all over together, from Florida to Canada to seven different countries in Europe. We’ve had dozens of sleepovers, trips to the mall and walks to nowhere in particular.
In a few months, she’ll side by my side as I marry my other best friend. I can’t be more grateful to not only have such a long-standing friendship, but one with a truly special person.
Dr. Maddie, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you, and I look forward to the next 20 years of friendship. Happy birthday!