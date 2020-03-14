Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON... OFF AND ON LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL BE SEEN THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA. AN ADDITIONAL INCH OF SNOW DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS IS EXPECTED. WHILE MOST OF THE SNOW WILL ONLY STICK ON GRASS, MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SOME POSSIBLE SPOTTY SLUSHY ACCUMULATION ON ROADS, MAINLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80 AS WELL AS WEST OF INTERSTATE 39. ALLOW SOME EXTRA TRAVEL TIME.